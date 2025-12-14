Assam: Two contractors arrested in Arunachal accident that killed 21 workers

Police have arrested two contractors in connection with the tragic accident in Arunachal Pradesh that resulted in the deaths of 21 workers, officials confirmed on Sunday, December 14.



According to preliminary investigations, the arrested individuals had allegedly taken the workers to Arunachal Pradesh for employment. The contractors have been identified as Sirajul Ahmed and Chairuddin Ali.



Authorities stated that the arrests were made as part of the ongoing probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal incident and to determine accountability. Further investigation is underway, and police said additional legal action may follow based on the findings.





The accident occurred on December 8 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, when a mini dumper carrying 22 labourers plunged into a deep gorge after veering off the Hayuliang–Metengliang–Chaglagam (HMC) Road near Chaglagam Circle. Most of the labourers onboard were from Tinsukia district in Assam.



Rescue operations in the remote mountainous terrain continue to face challenges due to the depth of the ravine and difficult access conditions.