The Morigaon District and Sessions Judge and the Special POCSO Court have pronounced two crucial verdicts in separate cases concerning child sexual offenses, reinforcing the commitment to justice and child protection.

In one case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at Jagi Road Police Station (Case No. 7/2018), the Morigaon POCSO Special Court convicted Subrata Sarkar, alias Pankaj Sarkar, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In another case, registered at Morigaon Police Station (Case No. 5/2015), the Morigaon District and Sessions Judge’s Court found Maina Hazarika Kakoti guilty and sentenced her to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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