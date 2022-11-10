Two police personnel received serious injuries after a rape accused attacked the duo on November 9 in Assam's Karimganj.

Sources claim that the police squad was attacked by the accused while investigating a rape of a minor girl in the vicinity. As a result, two police officers were hurt after the rape accused attack the duo.

The two injured cops have been identified as Gautam Mahanta, a battalion jawan, and Pradip Singha, the second officer-in-charge of the Nilambazar Police Station, Karimganj.

The incident took place in the Brahminasan Shibbari area under the Nilambazar police station. After the incident, the OC of Nilambazar police station, Deepjyoti Malakar rescued the injured policemen with the help of a huge police force and brought them to the hospital.

The police team went to the crime scene to recreate the crime and interrogate the accused in revealing the entire incident of rape and assault of a minor girl.

In the meantime, the team has detained the suspect, Gautam Suklabaidya, for allegedly raping a juvenile and assaulting the police officers. Further investigation is underway.