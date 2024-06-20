In a swift operation, the Barghat police of Tezpur apprehended two notorious dacoits who had hijacked a truck loaded with buffaloes from the national highway.

The incident, which occurred on the night of June 16, saw a group of 7-8 armed dacoits intercepting a convoy of 19 buffalo-filled trucks on the Tezpur-Barghat highway.

They forcibly removed the truck's owner and left him stranded on the road along with the animals, before absconding with the vehicle.

Acting promptly on a complaint filed by the buffalo owner at Tezpur Barghat police station, law enforcement launched a series of raids across various parts of Nagaon district. The raids were based on actionable intelligence gathered from the FIR lodged by the victim.

The intensive search led to the apprehension of Saiful Islam and Mahasin Rahman in Juria, Nagaon.

Both individuals were allegedly involved in the robbery and were taken into custody. Additionally, the police successfully recovered three buffaloes that were part of the hijacked truck's cargo.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case, highlighting the effectiveness of the police operation and their commitment to swiftly resolving incidents of highway crime.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits involved in the daring robbery.

The recovered buffaloes have been returned to their rightful owner, bringing a sense of relief to the affected parties.