Two suspected dacoits were arrested by Assam Police in Pengeri on Monday night. A country made gun was recovered from the possession of the dacoits.

The arrests come after a reported robbery on June 12, where three victims were stripped of Rs 1,70,000 in cash and vital documents.

Ranjan Baruah (35) and Bitupan Dahotia (29), both residents of Tekeri Raidang Pathar village, were identified and arrested following intensive police operations. The duo is alleged to have brandished homemade firearms and edged weapons during the robbery, instilling fear among their victims.

Police recovered significant evidence from the suspects, including Rs 39,000 in cash, a cache of handmade guns, and a khukuri. Bitupan Dahotia, in particular, was found in possession of a homemade gun concealed in a Reserve Forest, where he attempted to evade capture.