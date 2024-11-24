Assam's Sivasagar Postal Division organised a two-day philately exhibition in Jorhat, displaying a rich collection of postal stamps, postcards, and other memorabilia.

The exhibition boasts rare postal items from pre-Independence India, as well as items from several countries.

The exhibition is a part of the Sivapex Sivasagar Postal division, which includes five districts: Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Majuli, and Charaideo. The exhibition features an impressive array of postal stamps from the pre- independence era, providing a glimpse into the history of India's postal system during British rule. Visitors are also treated to a fascinating collection of Indian Army postcards, which serve as a tribute to the country's military history.

A large number of visitors, particularly students from schools across the districts and philatelists attended the exhibition.

Inspector of Simaluguri sub-division, Chandan Dey told ANI, "This is a two-day philately exhibition organized by the Sivasagar Postal Division. The name of this exhibition is 'Sivapex', which stands for the Sivasagar Postal Division's philately exhibition. It encompasses five districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Majuli. This is a district-level philately exhibition organized by the Sivasagar Postal Division. We are showcasing a wide range of topics, such as flora and fauna, stamps depicting the northeastern region, and the region's traditions and cultures. Additionally, we have stamps from both national and international sources, including countries like the Republic of Dominica, England, Korea, Bhutan, and more. We are also featuring stamps from the pre-independence era, such as those from 1934-35, alongside a collection of more recent stamps from 2023. The postal department has diversified in many directions, including banking, insurance services, and parcel networks."

A notable highlight of the exhibition is the display of postal cards that have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, a mark of distinction for products of cultural or historical significance.

Additionally, the exhibition showcases a variety of postal tickets related to different games, as well as postcards featuring legendary figures who have shaped India's history. The first-ever postal stamps issued after India's independence are also on display, offering a glimpse into the early days of the country's postal evolution.

For many visitors, the postal tickets and postcards evoke a sense of nostalgia, as these were once the primary means of communication. Visitors have expressed appreciation for how the exhibition allows them to experience a bygone era and offers an educational insight into the past, especially for today's generation, who rely heavily on modern communication technologies.