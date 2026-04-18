Assam: Two detained for alleged death threats, vandalism over monetary dispute in Guwahati

The Hatigaon police in Guwahati have detained two individuals for allegedly issuing death threats and vandalising a residence in connection with a monetary dispute, officials said on Saturday, April 18.

According to the complainant, Jahidul Islam, son of Abdul Basid, the incident occurred late Friday night at their residence in Sijubari under the Hatigaon police station limits. Islam alleged that the accused, identified as Matlib Ali and Bapukon Ali, arrived at the house around midnight and began hurling abuses while threatening to kill him and his father.

Islam stated that his family owed money to the accused and had requested additional time to repay the amount. However, the situation escalated when the accused allegedly resorted to intimidation and violence. “They threatened to kill us and grab our land. They damaged our gate and attempted to break open the grill,” he said, adding that the family feared for their lives during the incident.

Following the alleged attack, the family lodged a formal complaint with the Hatigaon police. Acting on the complaint, police detained both accused persons on Saturday.

Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage that has surfaced in connection with the case. The footage, believed to be from an earlier incident, reportedly shows the accused attacking the victim with a sharp weapon, causing serious injuries.

Officials said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. Security concerns raised by the victim’s family are also being assessed