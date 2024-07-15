Three children from the same family fell into the water in Assam's Dhubri district, resulting in two fatalities. The Gauripur police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the scene, managing to rescue one child alive.

Six-year-old Abu Sayed and eight-year-old Sultana Parbin were found deceased after the accident. Their bodies were transported to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The third child, a young girl, was rescued and immediately admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses report that the children went missing after one of them attempted to save another who had fallen into the water.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Local officials urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.