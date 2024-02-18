Two notorious peddlers, identified as Rajiv Boro and Saddam Ali, were apprehended by village guards at Gomariguri in Salbari, Baksa. The arrests took place in the late hours at following a tip-off received by the Gamraguri College Chowk village guards.

During the operation, the village guards successfully seized crucial evidence, including two containers suspected to contain narcotics, a syringe, two mobile phones, a KTM bike, cash, and relevant documents from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Investigations revealed that Boro and Ali were actively involved in the illicit drug trade, sourcing their supplies from Halim Ali, Lalsan Ali, and Kalam Ali of Barpeta Road railway line.

Upon their capture, the Gamraguri College Chowk village guards handed over the suspects to the police. The police have initiated further investigations into the matter to dismantle the entire drug syndicate and bring all involved individuals to justice.

Earlier on February 16 , continuing its war against drugs and illegal drugs trafficking, Assam Police seized five soap boxes containing total 70 grams of suspected heroin.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam Police carried out a search operation in Mirza under Kamrup district and seized the suspected heroin from an Alto car during the raid. The heroin was valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, three persons were apprehnded during the raid identified as Drona Gogoi, Nayanjyoti Saikia and Sunil Gogoi.

The police have seized the contraband items along with the Alto vehicle.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested persons.