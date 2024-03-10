Assam Police on March 9 arrested two drug peddlers in Kachugaon under Anand Bazar police station in Salbari in Baksa.

In a late-night operation in Kachugaon under Anand Bazar police station in Salbari, Baksa, the police apprehended two individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The police team, under the leadership of Police Officer-in-charge Pungsat Musahari, arrested Ramen Basumatary, 24, from Samuagati village and San Kumar Daimary, 18, from Anthaibari village of Saudarbitha.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 2.56 grams of drugs and three plastic containers from the arrested individuals.

Earlier, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via microblogging site X that the Karimganj police intercepted a vehicle at the Churaibari checkpoint, leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of contraband. The police recovered 439 packets containing a staggering 1,317 kilograms of Ganja based on reliable inputs.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this operation, marking a significant step in the fight against drug smuggling. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

This seizure comes on the heels of another major drug bust in Assam’s Kamrup district, where police seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a bus on NH-27 near North Guwahati Multi Specialty Hospital at Amingaon and apprehended two alleged peddlers.

Also read: Assam police seizes drugs worth over Rs 1 crore, arrests two in major bust