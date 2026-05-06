Assam: Two drug peddlers held with narcotics in Nagaon’s Juriya

In a fresh crackdown against illegal narcotics, Juriya Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized banned substances during an operation in the district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jalal Uddin and Ashadul Haque.

According to police, acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team led by Officer-in-Charge Pragyan Gogoi conducted a late-night raid at Melekadhing area under Juriya.

During the operation, police apprehended the two suspects and recovered 20 containers filled with suspected narcotic substances from their possession.

The accused were taken into custody for further interrogation to gather more information about the alleged drug network.

After questioning, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and on May 6, produced the accused before court, following which they were sent to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.