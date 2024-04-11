In a significant joint operation conducted by the Guwahati Special Task Force (STF) and Jonai Police, two large-sized ivory tusks were seized on April 10th. The operation, unfolding in the remote village of Kemi near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, marked a crucial breakthrough in curbing illegal wildlife trafficking in the region.

According to official reports, the operation was initiated after receiving intelligence about clandestine smuggling activities taking place in Jonai, particularly amidst the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The authorities uncovered a network of forest robbers covertly involved in lucrative smuggling ventures, which prompted the coordinated crackdown.

The accused, identified as Dibas Pait, hailing from Kemi village in Assam, managed to evade arrest, exploiting the rugged terrain to his advantage. However, law enforcement officials successfully seized two ivory tusks, estimated to weigh approximately 15 kilograms.

However, it added that the poacher behind the crime managed to flee from the scene taking advantage of the hostile terrain in the region.

Accompanying the confiscated ivory was a motorcycle believed to be utilized in the smuggling operation. Legal proceedings against the perpetrator, Dibas Pait have been set in motion.

The collaborative effort between the Guwahati STF and Jonai Police highlights the resolve to combat illicit activities threatening the region's biodiversity.