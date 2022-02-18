GUWAHATI: Two girls from Guwahati are suspected to join the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I)

According to reports, both the girls went missing on Tuesday after they informed their family of their visit to a friend in Dibrugarh.

The two girls have been identified as Rumi Deka and Saraswati Das, both residents of the Kharguli area in Uzan Bazar. They were working at a private company in Guwahati.