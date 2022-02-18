Assam: Two Guwahati girls suspected to join ULFA-I
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GUWAHATI: Two girls from Guwahati are suspected to join the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I)
According to reports, both the girls went missing on Tuesday after they informed their family of their visit to a friend in Dibrugarh.
The two girls have been identified as Rumi Deka and Saraswati Das, both residents of the Kharguli area in Uzan Bazar. They were working at a private company in Guwahati.
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