Assam: Two Guwahati police personnel suspended over alleged misconduct during Naka duty

Two police personnel attached to Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati have been suspended with immediate effect over alleged misconduct while performing naka duty on August 31, according to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati Police District.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector (UB) Dharam Raj Mishra and UBC 655 Sanjit Boro.

The suspension order, issued on September 1, stated that the alleged misconduct was of a serious nature and had brought disrespect to the police department. The action followed a report concerning the conduct of the two personnel while they were carrying out naka duty on August 31.

As per the order, Mishra and Boro will remain attached to the Police Reserve, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, during the period of suspension. They will be entitled to the subsistence allowance admissible under the applicable rules during the suspension period.

The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati Police District, after the alleged conduct was reported and taken up for consideration by the police authorities.

Copies of the suspension order were forwarded to senior police officials, including the DCP (Administration), Additional DCP (Central), Assistant Commissioners of Police and the Officer-in-Charge of Noonmati Police Station for information and necessary action.

The department's decision places the two personnel under suspension pending further proceedings in connection with the alleged misconduct.