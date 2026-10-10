Assam: Two held after drug worth Rs 1 crore recovered in Lakhipur

Security personnel from Assam Rifles and Assam Police seized 30,000 drug tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international black market, during a joint operation in Assam’s Cachar district. Two men were arrested after the tablets were recovered from an autorickshaw in the Chiripool area under Lakhipur Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team led by Lakhipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shankar Dayal set up a checkpoint in the area. During vehicle checks, the team stopped an autorickshaw on suspicion and searched it, recovering the tablets concealed in 125 packets packed inside two cartons.

The arrested men have been identified as Vishal Das, 24, a resident of Cremation Ground Road in Lakhipur town, and Arjun Das, who hails from the Chiripool area.

Police are investigating the source of the consignment and its intended destination. Investigators are also examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

A case has been registered at Lakhipur Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Police and Assam Rifles recover 30,000 tablets concealed in two cartons inside an autorickshaw in Lakhipur

Security personnel from Assam Rifles and Assam Police seized 30,000 drug tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international black market, during a joint operation in Assam’s Cachar district. Two men were arrested after the tablets were recovered from an autorickshaw in the Chiripool area under Lakhipur Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team led by Lakhipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shankar Dayal set up a checkpoint in the area. During vehicle checks, the team stopped an autorickshaw on suspicion and searched it, recovering the tablets concealed in 125 packets packed inside two cartons.

The arrested men have been identified as Vishal Das, 24, a resident of Cremation Ground Road in Lakhipur town, and Arjun Das, who hails from the Chiripool area.

Police are investigating the source of the consignment and its intended destination. Investigators are also examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

A case has been registered at Lakhipur Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.