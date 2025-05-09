Two individuals from Assam's Dhubri, known for their notoriety, were apprehended red-handed by court officials within the premises of the newly constructed court building in the district, on May 9.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohibul Hoque, son of Latif Sheikh, and Luis Sheikh; both residents of Ward No-14, IG Road, Dhubri.

According to sources within the court, both Mohibul and Luis had been repeatedly pilfering bathroom fittings from the newly built structure over the past few days.

Their streak of alleged petty crime came to an abrupt end today when vigilant court officials caught them in the act.

Upon being caught red-handed, the court officials immediately took the two alleged thieves into custody and subsequently handed them over to the Dhubri Sadar Police.

The police have confirmed the arrest and have initiated an investigation into the matter. They are expected to file charges against Mohibul and Luis for theft and potentially other relevant offenses.

This incident has raised concerns regarding the security arrangements at the new court building and has prompted authorities to likely review and enhance the existing measures to prevent future occurrences.

The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the full extent of their activities related to the court building thefts and any other potential criminal involvement in the area.