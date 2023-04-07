In connection with egregious irregularities and fraud involving the school's Mid Day Meal (MDM), Neena Majumdar, the headmistress of Khusurabari High School, and Mintu Saha, a business owner from Mazbat in the Udalguri district, were arrested.

As per reports, after smelling a rat in the MDM system of the school's rice distribution, the local guardians and members of the school management committee filed a police report at the Mazbat police station, when the headmistress admitted to the crime.

According to the FIR, the police arrested the headmistress on April 5 in connection with the 35/23 case while Saha was nabbed on April 6 in the same case.

Prior to this, the Khusurabari High School management committee and guardians performed an inquiry at the Mazbat cooperative society where the school head acquired the rice under the MDM plan and discovered the egregious anomalies.

However, the school head after confession promised to return the rest of the rice bags to the school.

Meanwhile, the school's guardians and management committee urged that the school's head be suspended or promptly transferred, and on 30 March of last year, a message to this effect was delivered to the deputy commissioner of the Udalguri district.