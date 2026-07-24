Assam: Two held with heroin, ganja, Myanmar cigarettes in major anti-drug operation in Cachar

Cachar Police have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized heroin, ganja and a large quantity of Myanmar-made cigarettes during a major anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Cachar district.

The operation was carried out by a special team from the Lailapur Police Outpost under Dholai Police Station in the Bhetor Lailapur Forest Gate area.

According to police, the raid led to the seizure of 86.81 grams of heroin, concealed inside five soap cases and 41 small plastic containers, along with 341.6 grams of ganja, 1,060 Myanmar cigarettes packed in 53 packets, and Rs 1,620 in cash.

The two accused, along with the seized contraband, have been taken into the custody of Dholai Police Station.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend other members of the drug trafficking network.

Cachar Police said the crackdown on narcotics trafficking and other illegal activities will continue with the same intensity in the coming days.