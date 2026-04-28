Assam: Two held with pistol, ammunition in Kokrajhar operation

Two suspected armed miscreants were apprehended during a late-night operation in Assam’s Kokrajhar district following intelligence inputs about possible subversive activities, police said.

The operation, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kokrajhar, was carried out in the intervening night of April 26 and 27 in the Gossaigaon police station area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jiten Hasda and Martin Hembrom. They were apprehended from the Saljhuri area under Gossaigaon police station.

Police said a search led to the recovery of a factory-made pistol with a magazine, three rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition, two mobile handsets and a motorcycle.

Officials said further investigation is under way to ascertain the network, linkages and possible involvement of other associates.

A case has been registered at Gossaigaon police station, and probe is ongoing.