Continuing with its investigation into the alleged multi-crore minority scholarship scam, the district police arrested the principal of Harendra Chitra College, in Bhaktardba under Barpeta district’s Sarukshshetri constituency.

Dr Zakir Hussain, principal of Harendra Chitra College has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the minority scholarship scam.

The college's office assistant Sahabuddin has also been arrested along with the principal.

Barpeta police arrested the college principal and office assistant in collaboration with Koyakuchi police station.

Both the accused, including principal Dr Zakir Hussain, were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Barpeta today, December 24.

Police have requested the court seeking police custody of the two accused for questioning in connection with the scam.

It may be recalled that in the name of the Ishan Uday Scholarship, a group of brokers had embezzled crores of rupees by including the names of ghost students in collaboration with the principals and staff of several colleges in Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Rs 60,000 is given annually to students who pass the Higher Secondary Examination with 75 per cent marks under Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme.

Similarly, the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Central Government offers meritorious students from minority communities of the state to study in some of the leading educational institutions outside the state.

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