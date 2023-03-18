Morigaon Police in Assam on March 18 arrested two persons including one woman on charges of cyber fraud and duping many by offering fake loans online.

The arrested duo identified as Jiyabur Rahman and Kohinoor Akhtara duped a man from Delhi of Rs 26 lakh.

The accused were arrested following a raid conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya of the Crime Branch, Morigaon Police.

As per police reports, the accused duo duped people via fake online loan apps.

The arrested persons have been suspected of even duping many by providing OTP (one time passwords) to foreign nationals via online loan apps.

The police have begun their investigation into the incident to find further linkages to the entire fake loan racket.

Earlier, Assam police on February 24 arrested three cyber criminals in Moirabari under Morigaon district. Additionally, a few objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The notorious cybercriminals were apprehended after the Morigaon police conducted a search operation on Friday night at Xogunbari in Moirabari, Morigaon.

Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam, and Gyass Uddin have been identified as the arrested cybercriminals. The Xogunbari village of Moirabari is home to the three accused.

They have been taken in possession of 11 mobile phones, a Pulsar bike with the registration number AS-02A-H5609, and a total of 1,720 SIM cards.

The specific information the police received prompted the launch of the search operations. The evening-launched search operations continued until 12 a.m.

Also read : Assam police arrest three cyber criminals from Moirabari; 1,720 SIM cards, 11 mobile phones seized