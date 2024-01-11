The bodies of two infants, believed to be around five to six months old, were found at Guwahati's Lachit Ghat on January 11.

Bharalumukh Police Station's Officer-In-Charge, speaking to India Today NE, disclosed that the lifeless remains of the infants were abandoned near a dug-out pit at Lachit Ghat. Police suspect that the pits were intended for burying the bodies, but the perpetrators chose to leave them beside the open graves.

The deceased infants have been identified as a male and a female. Police suspect that the murders occurred earlier in the day before the bodies were left at Lachit Ghat.