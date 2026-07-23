Assam: Two injured as car crashes into school boundary wall on Cachar's Barkhola-Kashipur road
A car lost control and rammed into a school boundary wall on Cachar's Barkhola-Kashipur road, injuring two people. Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
- The accident took place on Barkhola-Kashipur road in Cachar on July 23
- Eyewitnesses said the Alto suddenly went out of control near the school
- Eighteen-year-old Marupa Ferdous of Chandpur suffered serious injuries in the collision
Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a road accident on the Barkhola-Kashipur road in Cachar district on the afternoon of July 23 after a car reportedly lost control and rammed into a school boundary wall.
According to eyewitnesses, an Alto car bearing registration number ML-05 T-8439 suddenly went out of control and crashed into the boundary wall of a school located along the roadside. The impact of the collision created panic in the area, and local residents immediately rushed to the spot.
In the accident, 18-year-old Marupa Ferdous of Chandpur sustained serious injuries. She was first taken to Barkhola Primary Health Centre and later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment following the advice of doctors. The other injured person is also undergoing treatment.
Local residents promptly rescued the injured and shifted them to hospital. Police from Barkhola Police Station reached the accident site after receiving information, seized the damaged vehicle, and launched an investigation into the incident.
Preliminary findings suggest that the accident may have occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle. However, police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today