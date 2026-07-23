Assam: Two injured as car crashes into school boundary wall on Cachar's Barkhola-Kashipur road

Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a road accident on the Barkhola-Kashipur road in Cachar district on the afternoon of July 23 after a car reportedly lost control and rammed into a school boundary wall.

According to eyewitnesses, an Alto car bearing registration number ML-05 T-8439 suddenly went out of control and crashed into the boundary wall of a school located along the roadside. The impact of the collision created panic in the area, and local residents immediately rushed to the spot.

In the accident, 18-year-old Marupa Ferdous of Chandpur sustained serious injuries. She was first taken to Barkhola Primary Health Centre and later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment following the advice of doctors. The other injured person is also undergoing treatment.

Local residents promptly rescued the injured and shifted them to hospital. Police from Barkhola Police Station reached the accident site after receiving information, seized the damaged vehicle, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accident may have occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle. However, police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.