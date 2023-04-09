At least two people were seriously injured in a head-on accident in Guwahati's Athgaon, according to the reports on April 9.

The incident occurred on the Athgaon flyover, where a Swift Dzire vehicle and an auto-rickshaw crashed head-on, hurting two people.

The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured in the massive road accident.

`The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injured in the massive road accident.

After obtaining information about the event, Athgaon Police arrived on the scene right away.

It has been revealed that the driver of the Swift Dzire was drunk when he collided with the auto-rickshaw at high speed.

When police arrived on the scene, they immediately transported the injured drivers to a nearby hospital for quick medical assistance.