Two individuals sustained serious injuries after a Chevrolet Sail car collided with parked vehicles and a scooty on H.S. Road in Dibrugarh. The injured have been identified as Prashanta Konwar, the scooty rider, and Homenjyoti Buragohain, the alleged driver of the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the Chevrolet Sail car, bearing registration number AS06R 8134, was traveling from the Khemka Market direction. It reportedly struck several parked vehicles near the ICICI Bank on H.S. Road before colliding with an oncoming scooty. The impact of the collision left Prashanta Konwar and Homenjyoti Buragohain with severe injuries.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities and passersby rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Prashanta Konwar was quickly transported to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, Homenjyoti Buragohain was admitted to the Brahmaputra Diagnostic for treatment.

In light of the incident, the family members of Prashanta Konwar are preparing to file a complaint against the alleged driver of the Chevrolet Sail car. Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that there were four individuals inside the accused vehicle at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision left a trail of damage, with four parked cars bearing registration numbers Baleno AS06AH 5301, Seltos AS01FD 0371, Seltos AS06AD 8199, and Maruti 800 AS06C 5756, as well as an Activa scooty numbered AS06AJ 0548, suffering significant damage.