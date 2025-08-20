Assam: Two inmates escape from Morigaon jail, second major jailbreak in 10 months

Security concerns have resurfaced at Morigaon District Jail after two inmates managed to escape under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. The fugitives, identified as Jiarul Islam and Subrata Sarkar, are now on the run, raising fresh questions about lapses in prison management.



This is not the first such incident at the facility. Ten months ago, five inmates escaped by breaking through the jail wall, and two of them remain untraced to this day. The latest breakout has further exposed vulnerabilities within the prison system.



Sources suggest that the duo may have taken advantage of alleged negligence by jail authorities, though an official inquiry has yet to confirm the exact circumstances of their escape.



Police have launched a manhunt to trace the missing inmates, while senior officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for security lapses.



The recurring jailbreaks have sparked widespread criticism, with calls for urgent reforms in jail security and management practices to prevent such incidents in the future.