Hojai police officials arrested two suspected inter-state drug peddlers and seized a pistol, ammunition, and 50 grams of heroin from their possession on April 8. The accused were identified as Abdul Alim from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and K Surdas from Manipur. The arrests were made at Sangam Hotel in Old Bazaar locality in Hojai town, based on secret information received by the police.

According to a Hojai police official, both the accused were arrested from a hotel room during a police operation. The official also confirmed the recovery of a 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition from the accused. However, he refrained from commenting on the motive behind bringing the pistol to Hojai town, citing an ongoing investigation.

Further investigations revealed that the two accused had known each other for the past six months, said the police official. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

The police officials have assured the public that they will continue their efforts to crack down on drug peddlers and make the town drug-free.