In a significant development pertaining to the Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell apprehended four individuals on May 30. The arrests include two journalists and two Right To Information Act (RTI) employees, whose names emerged during the interrogation of prime suspect Sewali Devi Sharma.

The individuals taken into custody by the CM Vigilance Cell have been identified as Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika and Pujamoni Das, both working as journalists, and Anup Saikia and Rabijit Gogoi, who are RTI employees.

Following standard procedure, all four individuals underwent a medical examination and will be held at the Pan Bazar Police Station and All Women Police Station in Pan Bazar overnight. They are slated to appear before the court tomorrow for further proceedings, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Addressing the issue, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of CM Vigilance Cell stated that there is a high likelihood of additional individuals being implicated in the case. The investigation has revealed that funds from the SCERT account were transferred to personal accounts associated with the arrested individuals. The ongoing probe aims to uncover the full extent of the scam, with the list of involved parties expected to expand.

It is noteworthy that, based on allegations made by the prime accused in the SCERT scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, the CM Vigilance Cell summoned several journalists and RTI workers earlier today for their alleged involvement in blackmailing her.

During the course of the investigation, journalist Pujamoni Das was questioned, leading to the discovery of substantial sums of money deposited in her mother's bank account, sources disclosed.

Additionally, the CM Vigilance Cell interrogated Maina Saikia, also known as Anup Saikia, a close associate of Rabijit Gogoi, an RTI employee. Gogoi had previously been summoned to the vigilance cell office, where evidence of his alleged extortion from Sewali Devi Sharma was recovered from his mobile phone. The cell seized two mobile phones and an identity card from a news agency during the course of the investigation.

Earlier, during interrogation, Sewali Devi Sharma claimed that several RTI employees and journalists had blackmailed her. She alleged that these individuals, whose names she provided, had extorted over Rs. 2 crores from her.

On May 20, Sewali Devi Sharma, along with nine others, was remanded to judicial custody in connection with the SCERT scam.