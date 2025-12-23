Assam: Two killed, 38 policemen among 45 injured in violence-hit Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam’s trouble-torn Karbi Anglong region on December 23, leaving two people dead and at least 45 others injured, including 38 police personnel, after clashes broke out between two groups of protesters over demands for eviction of encroachers from tribal belts, officials said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Suresh Dey (25), a specially abled youth, whose body was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by agitators. Another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clashes, a senior police officer confirmed.

The violence prompted security forces to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives and that he is closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. “It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest,” Sarma said in a post on X, announcing that additional security forces would be deployed in the Kheroni area on Wednesday to maintain peace. He assured that the government is in constant touch with all stakeholders to restore normalcy through dialogue and extended condolences to the bereaved families, promising all necessary support.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said he had held talks with the protesters, who assured that they would not resort to violence. However, he said the situation escalated rapidly. “They are hurling bombs, shooting arrows and burning down shops. Thirty-eight police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder as well,” Singh told reporters, warning that the police would be forced to take stern action if agitators continued to take the law into their own hands.

Despite prohibitory orders being in force, large numbers of people, including women and children whose shops were allegedly burnt earlier, gathered in the Kheroni market area to protest. At the same time, agitators demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belt areas also assembled there. Security forces attempted to pacify both sides, but stone-pelting reportedly began from both directions, injuring protesters, police personnel and media persons.

As the situation spiralled out of control, police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowds. Earlier in the day, agitators had also torched two motorcycles in the Kheroni area.

The unrest is rooted in long-standing demands by various political and social organisations for the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The protesters, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days, called it off on Tuesday following talks with senior minister Ranoj Pegu and assurances from the government that tripartite discussions would be held soon.

On Monday, the agitation had already turned violent, with protesters allegedly setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar. Four people were injured in police firing, and an attempt to attack the Kheroni police station was foiled by security forces.

Following the escalation, prohibitory orders were imposed in both Karbi Anglong and neighbouring West Karbi Anglong districts. A night curfew was also enforced in Karbi Anglong, restricting the movement of individuals, groups and private vehicles from 5 pm to 6 am. Internet services were temporarily suspended in both districts on Tuesday to maintain peace and prevent the spread of rumours.

Minister Ranoj Pegu said public anger stems from concerns that encroachers are settling on PGR and VGR lands. He noted that an eviction drive attempted last year was stayed after a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which issued an interim order halting the process.

Chief Minister Sarma had earlier said that rumours about the arrest of hunger-striking protesters had fuelled the agitation. “No one was arrested. They were taken to Guwahati for treatment as their health deteriorated,” he clarified, adding that the situation remains sensitive but efforts are underway to resolve the issue through dialogue.