Assam: Two killed after speeding truck crashes into stationary vehicle on NH-27

Two persons were killed in a road accident on National Highway 27 at Betkuchi in the early hours of Thursday after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary truck.

According to preliminary information, the collision occurred when the moving truck crashed into the stationary vehicle with significant force, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the truck.

The driver and the handyman of the truck that collided with the stationary vehicle sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been established. Police reached the accident site and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash. Further details are awaited.