At least two were killed and five others sustained injuries after a bridal car met with an accident in Assam's Dhubri district.

The incident was reported from the Chapar area of Dhubri district.

According to the sources, the vehicle crashed into a tree leading to the casualties on National Highway 17 in the Nathpara area.

The deceased has been identified as Nafisa Sultana and her husband identified as Mosfique Bhuyan also passed away.

"The bridal car was coming from Guwahati's Amingaon. The accident took place here in Sapar. Five people have sustained injuries and 1 killed and injured people have been taken to Bongaigaon hospital", a local stated on March 3.