Two individuals lost their lives during an encounter with forest guards in Assam's Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to announce the incident, which occurred on June 21 when individuals from Sutirpar village allegedly trespassed into the reserve forest.

According to the Chief Minister's statement, a confrontation ensued between the trespassers and patrolling forest guards, leading to a fatal outcome. In an act of self-defense, one of the guards discharged their firearm, resulting in the deaths of Samaruddin, aged 35, and Abdul Jalil, aged 40.

"I have directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to immediately constitute an inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly," Chief Minister Sarma stated on social media.

The Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest, like many such protected areas across Assam, is vital for biodiversity conservation and often faces challenges related to illegal activities such as encroachment and poaching.