Assam: Two killed in tragic road accident in Dima Hasao's Longku

A fatal road accident was reported at Longku under Umrangso police station in Dima Hasao district on Sunday, September 7.



According to police sources, a truck bearing registration number NL 01 L 0395 lost control and collided with a motorcycle (registration number AS 31 B 5082). The impact of the crash was severe, leading to the death of two persons on the spot.



As per sources, the victims have been identified as Shahid and the second as Marukh. Both were residents of Udali No. 4, and their age is reported to be above 18.





Authorities said further details regarding the victims are awaited as investigations continue. Police personnel have reached the accident site to assess the situation and initiate necessary procedures.

Local sources indicate that reckless driving could be a possible cause, though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be confirmed.



The tragic incident has sparked concerns over road safety in the hilly terrains of Dima Hasao, where accidents are often reported due to sharp curves and difficult driving conditions.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.