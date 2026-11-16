Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after a scooter carrying four people met with an accident at Medley Tea Garden in Assam's Sribhumi district on November 16.

The accident took place around 2 pm near the manager's bungalow at Medley Tea Garden, under the Patharkandi Assembly constituency.

According to preliminary information, the four were travelling from Medley market towards Lalkhira on a TVS Ntorq scooter without a registration number plate when the vehicle suddenly lost control and crashed.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Kalidas Madgi, a resident of Medley, and 30-year-old Hari Prasad Telugu of Pipargul. The two injured have been identified as scooter driver Suraj Madgi and pillion rider Deepak Madgi, both residents of the Medley area.

Soon after receiving information, Kathaltali Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge SI Raj Rangmei reached the spot with a police team. With the help of local residents, the injured were rescued and rushed to Sribhumi Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The accident has cast a pall of gloom over the Medley Tea Garden area.