In a tragic incident, two brothers, Jugal Bora and Navdeep Bora, were killed after being struck by lightning in the Ranthali Rajaveti area of Nagaon on Monday. The brothers were working in the sugarcane fields when the lightning struck.

Two other individuals, who were also present at the scene, sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

In a separate incident in Chakitup Pujabari, a coconut tree was reported to be burning after being hit by lightning. The local authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further damage.

Emergency services responded promptly to both incidents, highlighting the need for increased awareness and safety measures during thunderstorms in the region.