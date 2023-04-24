A fierce gun fight broke out between security forces and cadres of the pro-scribed militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on April 24 in which two cadres of the outfit were killed, as per sources.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place in Kokrajhar’s Chakrashila where a team of KLO cadres ere allegedly setting up a camp.

The two slain militants have been identified as Abhijit Deka and Nipon Roy. Meanwhile, security forces managed to nab one cadre while four others fled from the spot.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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