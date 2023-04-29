Assam police arrested two KLO (KN) cadres along with IED explosives in Gossaigaon on April 28 night.

According to reports, in an operation conducted by the Gossaigaon police in the Hatigarh village in the Gurufela area, the said KLO (KN) cadres have been apprehended at around 2 AM.

The arrested duo has been identified as Bipul Roy and Uttam Rai. Further, the police have recovered IED explosives, walkie-talkies and unaccounted cash.

The action comes after, police received information of KLO (KN) cadres extorting money from business establishments.

Also Read: Assam Police will not let state to become playing field of terror organization: DGP on KLO encounter

Currently, both the KLO (KN) cadres are in Gossaigaon police custody.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on April 24, said that the state police would not let Assam become a playing field of any type of terror organization.

Singh also informed that two pistols, explosive-making equipment, and camping equipment have been recovered from the encounter site.

On April 24, a fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in which two cadres of the outfit were killed.

The encounter took place in Kokrajhar’s Chakrashila where a team of KLO cadres was allegedly setting up a camp.

