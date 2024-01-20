Bidyut Saikia, the General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Akash Dal, KMSS Organising Secretary have been apprehended by a team of furkating police. The arrests occurred during the night, with Jorabat police taking Akash Dal into custody.

The reasons behind the arrests of Bidyut Saikia and Akash Dal remain unclear as of now. The furkating police, responsible for the apprehensions, have not provided specific details about the charges or circumstances leading to the arrest.

Bidyut Saikia, a prominent figure within the KMSS, has been a key advocate for farmers' rights and social justice. Akash Dal, as the Organising Secretary, has also played a significant role in the organization's activities. The sudden arrests have left many in the community puzzled and concerned.

Local residents reported a visible police presence during the arrests, but no official statement has been released regarding the nature of the charges against the KMSS leaders. The community awaits further information to understand the context and implications of these unexpected detentions.

The KMSS, known for its advocacy on behalf of farmers and marginalized communities, has been a vocal critic of various government policies. This has led to speculation about potential political motivations behind the arrests, although this remains unconfirmed.

The news of Bidyut Saikia and Akash Dal's arrest has generated reactions from members of the KMSS and the wider community. Supporters are expressing their concern on social media, demanding transparency and a clear explanation for the arrests.