Narzary and Sanjay Basu, hailing from Ramfalbil in Kokrajhar, have been successfully rescued from the Uttarkashi Tunnel, where they were trapped for an agonizing period. Both individuals are reported to be in good health and current health tests are being conducted at the hospital to ensure their well-being.

The daring rescue mission, spanning 17 days, concluded on November 28 with a significant achievement — all 41 workers, including Narzary and Basu, were safely evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The rescue teams overcame tremendous challenges, including the laying of pipes through rubble, to reach the trapped workers and bring them to safety.

Rat-hole miners, equipped with their drillers, emerged from the Silkyara tunnel, signaling the end of a perilous ordeal. The site was a flurry of activity as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, clad in their gear, worked tirelessly to ensure the successful evacuation of all trapped workers.

The workers had been trapped in the tunnel since Diwali, making the rescue operation a race against time. The perseverance and dedication of the rescue teams paid off, and the successful conclusion of the mission marks a beacon of hope amidst adversity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister [Chief Minister's Name] personally met with the rescued workers at the Silkyara tunnel, expressing relief and solidarity with those who endured the traumatic experience. The Chief Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the rescue teams and underscored the state's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.