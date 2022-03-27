Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has arrested at least two people for smuggling rhino horn.

The two people, a father and son duo, were arrested in connection with the crime from Kat Ingti village in the Rongmongwe police station area of the district, Karbi Anglong SP Nahid Karishma stated.

The two were apprehended after a police probe into the discovery of a rhino horn and some incriminating documents earlier in the week.

According to authorities in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the accused individuals carried the rhino horn to Dokmoka and sold it to another individual.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed and a manhunt is underway to apprehend a co-conspirator with the arrested father-son duo.