A tense situation unfolded at Lengteng of Shalna Tea Estate in Kaliabor, as a gang of cattle thieves sparked outrage among locals. The incident occurred on Monday night, when residents of Majli Garh, Haspani No. 2, discovered the theft of five cows from a local household.

As the news spread, a sense of urgency gripped the community. The thieves attempted to make a swift escape in a Kia vehicle, but their plans were thwarted when their vehicle collided with an empty goods vehicle at Salbari in Langteng Tea Estate. The collision drew attention, and locals swiftly intervened, chasing down the fleeing thieves.

In the ensuing chaos, the Kia vehicle, identified by its registration number AS 03 AK 5157, sustained damage from the agitated crowd. Additionally, another vehicle, lacking a number plate, which was suspected to be involved in the theft, was also vandalized by the incensed locals.

Despite the efforts of some thieves managing to escape in a Baleno, the community successfully apprehended two of the culprits. The stolen cows were recovered, with two found in the Kia vehicle and three in the Baleno.

The confrontation did not end without casualties, however. Two of the apprehended cattle thieves, identified as Baharul Islam of Barghat Samguri and Shariful Islam of Kanduamari, sustained injuries from the mob's retribution and were subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment.