Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in the Krishnai River in Assam’s Goalpara district on March 7 afternoon.

According to sources, the youths took a dip in a river near Gopalpur on the Krishnoi-Dudhnoi road.

Soon after, both of them went missing, suspected to have been swept away by strong currents.

Shubham Nath and Janardhan Das, both Class 12 and Class 10 students, have been identified as the missing youths.

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As the missing youths failed to return home until the evening, their families filed a missing persons report with a local police station.

Eventually, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) arrived on the site and began a search for the missing teenagers.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Locals alleged that along with the missing youths, a few other students also came to take bath, however, as the river bed was shallow, the youths tried to go further deep inside following which they went missing.