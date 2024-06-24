A sense of alarm has gripped Jorhat's Mariani following the mysterious disappearance of two minor girls.

Two minor girls, Elina Munda (8) and Magret Munda (12), residents of Mariam Basti in Mariani, Jorhat, have been missing since May 28.

It has been nearly a month since their disappearance, however, their family members have yet to trace the location of the missing students.

The locals have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the disappearances and bring the girls back safely.

The incident has cast a shadow over Mariam Basti, with anxious parents and community members waiting for any news about the girls' fate.

As the investigation continues, the entire area remains on edge, hoping for a resolution to this troubling mystery.



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