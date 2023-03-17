Assam: Two minors abducted from home in Guwahati's Tetelia area
Two children aged 9 and 4 years were abducted from their own house in Guwahati’s Tetelia area on March 17
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Two minors abducted from home in Guwahati
In a shocking turn of events, two children aged 9 and 4 years were abducted from their own house in Guwahati’s Tetelia area on March 17.
According to the reports, the children were playing outside the house when they were abducted by unknown persons.
The father of the children has been identified as Madan Rai.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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