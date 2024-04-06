In a harrowing discovery, the lifeless bodies of two minors were found suspended from a tree in Dudpatil area of Assam's Cachar district, sending shockwaves through the local community. The tragic incident unfolded on Friday, prompting an immediate investigation by authorities into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

According to local reports, the victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were purportedly in a relationship, a claim echoing among distraught locals. The nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the grim discovery remain under scrutiny as law enforcement endeavors to unravel the mystery shrouding this tragedy.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of death, heightening tensions and grief among residents. The scene has been cordoned off as forensic teams comb through evidence and witness testimonies in a bid to piece together the sequence of events.