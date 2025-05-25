Two minors who had been missing from Kaki Police Station limits in Assam's Hojai district were located and safely rescued in the Khanapara area early Saturday morning, just hours after their disappearance was reported.

The children were reported missing around 3:00 am, prompting a swift alert from the Officer-in-Charge of Kaki Police Station to Basistha Police in Guwahati. In response, a coordinated search and rescue operation was immediately launched in the Khanapara locality.

Authorities located the minors wandering in the area and took them into safe custody. Following their recovery, all legal procedures were completed, and the children were brought to the Basistha Police Station for further care.

Kaki Police Station has been formally informed to proceed with the next steps in the case. The circumstances leading to the minors' movement from Hojai to Khanapara remain under inquiry.