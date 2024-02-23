In a heated session at the Assam Assembly on February 23, two opposition Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) faced temporary suspension for disregarding the Speaker's directives during discussions concerning alleged irregularities within the Education Department.

Congress Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed found himself suspended during a Calling Attention session as he spoke on what he described as "severe irregularities" within the 'Gunotsav' school evaluation system. Ahmed, citing a newspaper report, criticized the government, alleging that a security guard had impersonated a teacher in Mandia, Barpeta district.

The uproar follows a turbulent session on February 22, where the Assembly was adjourned for ten minutes due to opposition demands for an adjournment motion to address allegations of misconduct in state board examinations, including an alleged question paper leak.

Leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia, alongside other Congress members and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, had submitted separate notices for adjournment motions to discuss the issues. Saikia emphasized concerns about last year's class 10 exam paper leaks, prompting a CID inquiry. He demanded accountability regarding corrective measures based on the CID's findings.

Saikia further highlighted ongoing issues during the current class 10 and 12 state board exams, mentioning reports of mislabeling question paper bundles and other errors since the exams' commencement.

"While we are committed to allocating funds for the department's improvement, we also seek transparency in its utilization," Saikia stated.