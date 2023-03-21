Two more aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 21, said sources.

The two aides identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh have been brought to Dibrugah's Mohanbari Airport via Vistara flight.

The total number of pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal SIngh's aides lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail increases to seven.



The official confirmation on the same is yet awaited.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.