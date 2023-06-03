In a significant development pertaining to the Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell apprehended two more RTI activists in connection to the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as RTI activists Benin Doley and Rajib Kakati.

During the investigation, it has come to light that Benin Doley had received Rs 5 lakh, while, Rajib Kakati had received Rs 7 lakh from the SCERT account through RTGS.

So far, the CM’s SVC has picked up 21 people in connection to the case.

Also Read: SCERT Scam: DIET Howly employee arrested by CM Vigilance Cell

Of these, 11 persons have already been forwarded to judicial custody by the court, while, ten others are still being interrogated by the CM’s SVC.

As per sources, all ten suspected accused will be produced before the court today.

On the other hand, Dibakar Sonowal and one senior journalist with the surname Talukdar didn’t appear before the CM’s SVC despite the summon notices.

Earlier, during interrogation, Sewali Devi Sharma claimed that several RTI employees and journalists had blackmailed her. She alleged that these individuals, whose names she provided, had extorted over Rs. 2 crores from her.

On May 20, Sewali Devi Sharma, along with nine others, was remanded to judicial custody in connection with the SCERT scam.