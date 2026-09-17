Assam: Two more ULFA(I) linkmen arrested in extortion case in Dibrugarh

Police arrested two suspected ULFA(I) linkmen in connection with an extortion case in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The case, registered as Moranhat Police Station C/N 51/26, relates to alleged extortion demands made in the name of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The accused have been booked under Sections 308(4), 308(5), 351(3), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 10, 13, 16(1)(b), 17, 18A, 18B, 20, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The two persons arrested earlier were identified as Partha Protim Boruah, 31, son of Chandreswar Boruah and a resident of Nakhat Nagaon in Moran, Dibrugarh, and Abdul Sattar, 35, son of late Rafiul Hussain and a resident of Dholebagan, Mathurapur, Charaideo.

During the investigation, police apprehended two more suspected ULFA(I) linkmen/OGWs, identified as Topubon Gogoi of Gozpuria Gaon in Moran, Dibrugarh, and Gourob Gogoi of Padumoni Na Gaon in Khowang, Dibrugarh.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the two suspected linkmen allegedly provided logistical support to ULFA(I), including facilitating the receipt and transmission of extortion money.

Investigators have also found that they allegedly supplied mobile numbers and contact details of influential and financially well-off individuals from Moran, adjoining areas and Dibrugarh, who were subsequently targeted for extortion demands.

Police said the investigation has further revealed that ULFA(I) cadre Abhilekh Sonowal, a resident of Khowang in Dibrugarh, is allegedly in regular contact with the suspected linkmen and is involved in demanding extortion money from identified businessmen through them.

Further investigation is underway to identify and establish the remaining linkages in the case.